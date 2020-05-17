May 17, 2020
Germany loosens border restrictions imposed in March
Germany closed all international borders in March to stem the spread of coronavirus. Since then, entering the country has only been allowed for medical professionals and certain cross border commuters. But as lockdown restrictions continue to ease, travel across borders is becoming possible again. Yunus Paksoy has the details. #BorderRestriction #GermanyBorders #SchengenArea
