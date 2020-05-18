May 18, 2020
Many migrant workers are struggling to survive in Singapore
At least 20,000 migrant workers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Singapore. A recent outbreak among that group is behind the resurgence of cases in the city-state. Yet, despite promises of support from the government, many migrant workers are struggling to survive. Sandy Huang finds out why. #singapore #migrantsinsingapore #migrantworkers
