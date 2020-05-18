May 18, 2020
Migrant workers in Singapore struggle to survive | Money Talks
At least 20-thousand migrant workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore. A recent outbreak in the community is behind the resurgence in cases in the city-state. But despite promises of support from the government, many migrant workers are struggling to survive. Sandy Huang finds out why. #MigrantWorkers #Singapore #COVID19
