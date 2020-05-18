May 18, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Ukrainian online language platform cashes in on lockdowns | Money Talks
Many schools, universities and other places of learning have been forced to close during the pandemic, as governments enforce strict social distancing measures. While some are scrambling for ways to stay afloat, the shutdown is proving to be a success for one Ukrainian start-up. Sena Saylan has the story. #Ukraine #Pandemic #Preply
