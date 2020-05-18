May 18, 2020
High school graduation of nearly 3 million US students celebrated online
The coronavirus pandemic has derailed the school year in the US, and while in-person graduation ceremonies were cancelled, a list of star speakers, including Barack Obama, LeBron James and Alicia Keys, decided to celebrate the high school Class of 2020 through a virtual ceremony. #classof2020 #graduatetogether #coronavirus
