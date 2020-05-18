Communities in South Africa step up for health workers

South Africa recorded more than 1-thousand new positive coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest spike the country has seen in a single day. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases now stands at over 15-thousand with 264 deaths. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption and death around the world, but it's also brought out a sense of solidarity within communities. People there have been getting creative in response to the shortage of protective equipment for healthcare workers. Others are stepping up to keep their fellow citizens safe. Ntshepeng Motema reports from Johannesburg.