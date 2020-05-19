WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump takes hydroxychloroquine despite scientists’ concerns
US President Trump says he’s taking the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine to prevent himself contracting coronavirus, even though scientists have warned against it as a treatment for Covid-19. Trump made the startling claim at the White House during a round table discussion with restaurant executives. The President’s comments overshadowed the US’s latest attack on the World Health Organisation which the administration accused of allowing the coronavirus crisis to “spin out of control” costing many lives in the process. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has the details. #trump #trumpcoronavirus #trumpmalariadrug
Trump takes hydroxychloroquine despite scientists’ concerns
May 19, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us