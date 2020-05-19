May 19, 2020
BIZTECH
Hong Kong investors look for cheap stocks amid pandemic | Money Talks
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused markets around the world to plummet. But as companies continue to issue profit warnings, a growing number of investors are shopping around for bargains on the stock market in this time of crisis. Michelle Hennessy is in Hong Kong and spoke to some of the people hoping to cash-in. #HongKong #Investors #Pandemic
