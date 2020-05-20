WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump to stay on malaria drug a little while longer
US President Donald Trump has been defending his use of the drug hydroxychloroquine despite warnings from medical experts and opposition politicians that people could be putting their lives at risk if they follow his example. Trump made the surprise revelation that he was taking the drug to prevent covid-19 even though there’s no evidence it’s effective against the virus. As our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, the story continues to dominate the news agenda in the US. #trumphydroxychloroquine #hydroxychloroquine #trumpmalariadrug
Trump to stay on malaria drug a little while longer
May 20, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us