The Quarantine Files | How South Korea Beat COVID-19
Everyone has an opinion on how COVID-19 is changing the world. But what do renowned scholars think? We invited a couple of these critical thinkers on the show to ask how this pandemic-induced isolation will impact culture, society and politics. Plus, South Korea's handling of the coronavirus is being hailed a success. But just how has it managed to keep COVID-19 from spiralling out of control? Guests: Brad Evans Curator of 'The Quarantine Files: Thinkers in Self-Isolation' Simon Critchley Hans Jonas Professor of Philosophy at the New School for Social Research in New York Dr Soonman Kwon Member of South Korea's Health Advisory Committee
The Quarantine Files | How South Korea Beat COVID-19
May 20, 2020
