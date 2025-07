Why is Ertrugul popular in Pakistan?

Dirilis Ertrugul is a Turkish drama series based on the Ottomans. It has become a very popular in Pakistan, after Prime Minister Imran Khan's recommended it be broadcast in Urdu on the country's public broadcaster PTV. We speak to some experts about why the show is so big. #DirilisErtrugul #TurkishDrama #ImranKhan