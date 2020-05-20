Egypt's new 'furniture city' struggles to lure craftsmen | Money Talks

Egypt has opened its biggest furniture factory north of the Nile Delta. The government hopes the industrial park, which has taken three years to build, will boost economic growth and become a gateway for international exports. But as Sibel Karkus reports, it's struggling to lure craftsmen away from their traditional workshops.