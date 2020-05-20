New York's galleries go digital amid coronavirus lockdown | Money Talks

There isn't an industry that hasn't felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, including the art world. The outbreak has forced galleries, fairs, and auction houses to cancel events and move business online. Ahead of the spring auction season in New York, Katie Gregory takes a closer look at how the art industry is responding to the present-day reality, and the greater push to go digital. #Coronavirus #Lockdown #Art