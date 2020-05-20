WORLD
2 MIN READ
Testing Democracy | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
As the 2020 campaign heats up, amid a catastrophic public health crisis, Republicans and Democrats face off in what is shaping up to be an unpredictable presidential election. Americans will have to decide who the best suited candidate is to become commander-in-chief and lead the country out of a catastrophic public health and economic crisis. Can the democratic contender, former Vice President Joe Biden, galvanize the young progressive base amid a stay-at-home order? Will Donald Trump’s campaign for a sweeping investigation into the Obama administration excite his base or challenge the rule of law? #democracy Guests: Nina Turner- Former National Co-Chair for the Sanders 2020 Presidential Campaign and a former state senator from Ohio K.T. McFarland- President Trump’s first Deputy National Security Advisor, serving under Michael Flynn Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
Testing Democracy | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
May 20, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us