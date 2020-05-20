How Did South Korea Flatten the Curve? The Newsmakers Speaks to a Government Adviser

Several nations have struggled to get COVID-19 under control, but South Korea seems to have it under control. With just over 11,000 confirmed cases and a death toll well under a thousand the country has been hailed a success. So how did South Korea flatten the curve? Guest: Dr Soonman Kwon Member of the Health Advisory Committee to South Korean Government ​