Tiktok signs up 315M new users in Q1-2020 | Money Talks

Chinese video sharing platform TikTok has become a popular distraction for people stuck in lockdown. Owner ByteDance's valuation has risen by a third of what it was two years ago when it was considered the world's most valuable startup. And now its gains may be more than just new users. #Tiktok #SocialMediaUsers #Snapchat