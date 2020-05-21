BIZTECH
The Big Apple's survival relies heavily on tourism rebound | Money Talks
Another 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending May 16. It takes the total number of jobless claims to almost 39 million since mid-March, when lockdowns were imposed across the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In New York, those restrictions have forced the 'city that never sleeps' into hibernation. Facing a historic economic and health crisis, New York City is far from the hotspot it once was. Katie Gregory has more on how the largest city in the US will recover from this latest challenge. For more on this we were joined by Rui Zhong in Gaithersburg, Maryland. She’s a Program Associate at Wilson Center.
May 21, 2020
