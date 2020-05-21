BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
South African businesses struggle to survive under lockdown | Money Talks
South Africa's Reserve Bank has cut interest rates to a near 50-year low. It's slashed borrowing costs by 50-basis points, in an attempt to boost the ailing economy. South Africa went into a recession at the end of 20-19. The economy could contract by double digits this year due to economic inactivity caused by the coronavirus lockdown. As Ntshepeng Motema reports from Johannesburg, entrepreneurs are struggling to save their businesses. For more on this economist Thabi Leoka joined us from Johannesburg. #SouthAfrica #SARB #Coronavirus
South African businesses struggle to survive under lockdown | Money Talks
May 21, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us