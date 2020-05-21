South African businesses struggle to survive under lockdown | Money Talks

South Africa's Reserve Bank has cut interest rates to a near 50-year low. It's slashed borrowing costs by 50-basis points, in an attempt to boost the ailing economy. South Africa went into a recession at the end of 20-19. The economy could contract by double digits this year due to economic inactivity caused by the coronavirus lockdown. As Ntshepeng Motema reports from Johannesburg, entrepreneurs are struggling to save their businesses. For more on this economist Thabi Leoka joined us from Johannesburg. #SouthAfrica #SARB #Coronavirus