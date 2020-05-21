WORLD
1 MIN READ
'Shut up and wear a mask!’ China’s new diplomats take on America, India, Europe and others...
You may have noticed that whenever China is criticised, their diplomats, who used to be a quiet, subtle bunch, now pop up immediately on the counter-attack. Especially Zhao Lijian, who claimed, erroneously, that the virus may have come from America. Another diplomat, in Venezuela, tweeted people should “shut up and wear a mask” And they’ve threatened to boycott Australian goods for demanding an international investigation into the origins of the virus. Collectively, this new younger cadre of diplomats are known as “Wolf Warriors” and they relish the comparison. Is this new, assertive China a country the rest of the world should embrace, fear or confront?
'Shut up and wear a mask!’ China’s new diplomats take on America, India, Europe and others...
May 21, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us