Are COVID-19 Outbreaks Set to Hit Refugee Camps?

Fears are growing at the world’s largest refugee camp. Cox Bazaar in Bangladesh has confirmed its first case of COVID-19. Home to more than a million Rohingya Muslims who fled neighboring Myanmar, we look at what measures aid groups are taking at the camp, to prevent a catastrophe in these vulnerable areas. Guests: Steven Corliss UN Refugee Agency Representative in Bangladesh