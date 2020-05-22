WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can the World Really Decouple From China?
The global backlash against China is mounting with more than a hundred countries calling for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. Now many nations, sensing a need to better protect fragile global supply chains, are urging their companies to leave China. US retailer Walmart has already shifted some orders of plastics and packaging to Turkey due to pandemic-induced supply disruptions in China. So, is this the beginning of the world breaking away from China's supply chain? And can Turkey and other countries play a role in filling those trade gaps? Guests: Xiaolan Fu Professor at Oxford University Altay Atli Lecturer at Bogazici University
Can the World Really Decouple From China?
May 22, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us