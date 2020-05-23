May 23, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Authorities struggling with migrant surge across English Channel
UK authorities are struggling to contain a surge in the number of migrants crossing the English Channel. Coronavirus restrictions have led to fewer trucks traveling from France, encouraging more migrants to attempt the journey by sea. And the French authorities are being accused of turning a blind eye. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #EnglishChannel #MigrantCrisis #UK
Authorities struggling with migrant surge across English Channel
Explore