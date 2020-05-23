Sikh temple in New Delhi feeds poor people during lockdown

For centuries, the Bangla Sahib Sikh temple in New Delhi has been serving free meals to people of all religions. Since the outbreak of Covid-19 it hasn't held any religious services. But it has kept its kitchen open and, as Shamim Chowdhury explains, is still giving out food to the city's poor. #SikhTemples #IndiaLockdown #GurudwaraBanglaSahib