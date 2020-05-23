Protests in Hong Kong over China's plan to impose new law

Tensions continue to rise in Hong Kong as China looks to impose a new set of security laws in the autonomous city. Beijing's new laws would infringe on Hong Kong's self governance. That has drawn outcries from many around the world. And the US has warned China against signing off on any law that imposes on Hong Kong's freedoms. Lionel Donovan reports. #HongKongProtests #China #SecurityLaws