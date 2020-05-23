Jair Bolsonaro’s accusers say video proves meddling, corruption

An embarrassing and potentially legally compromising video of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his far-right administration has been released. The video could prove to be a major blow for a leader whose popularity is decreasing as Brazil's Covid-19 infections surge. As Liz Maddock reports, it's a political crisis that couldn't come at a worse time, when leaders should be focused on saving people from the coronavirus. #BrazilCorruption #JairBolsonaro #Coronavirus