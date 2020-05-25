WORLD
Corona Times: Journalism Rising To The Occasion?
How have journalists have made a difference during this pandemic? This edition examines whether the news media has had a positive impact during the coronavirus crisis, or whether they’ve come up short. Many believe the news media has largely risen to the occasion, by keeping citizens well-informed and prepared. Others accuse media outlets of fear mongering and excessive coverage. Guests: Sophie Huet, AFP Global Editor-in-Chief Bruce Shapiro, Executive Director of the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma Hannah Storm, Director and CEO of the Ethical Journalism Network Corona Times is TRT World’s programme during the pandemic which weighs up how journalists have been covering the 'story of the century'.
May 25, 2020
