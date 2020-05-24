Chris Patten: China has betrayed Hong Kong with new law

Hong Kong's last British governor Chris Patten says the people of the autonomous territory have been betrayed by China. His comments come as Beijing seeks to pass a law allowing it to shut down political opposition in Hong Kong. And as Sarah Morice reports, those laws could pave the way for Chinese intelligence to operate in the territory. #ChinaSecurityLaw #HongHong #ChrisPatten