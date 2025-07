Benjamin Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, breach of trust

Investigators have worked for years, and on Sunday, they'll finally see Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in court, for his trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. If convicted, Netanyahu faces up to 10 years in prison. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports from occupied East Jerusalem #NetanyahuTrial #IsraelPolitics #BenjaminNetanyahu