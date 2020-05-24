May 24, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nigerians stuck at home turn to solar power for electricity
About half the population of Nigeria lacks access to electricity, according to the World Bank. This means millions of people generate their own. But the cost of doing so has gone up as people spend more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. As Adesewa Josh reports, some are turning to the power of Mother Nature. #NigeriaElectricity #SolarPower #Quarantine
Nigerians stuck at home turn to solar power for electricity
Explore