Russia’s Wagner mercenaries retreat from Libya’s Tripoli

All that to come, but first to Libya, where authorities say Russian mercenaries have retreated from the front lines to a town south of Tripoli. It’s the latest retreat in recent weeks for forces allied with warlord Khalifa Haftar. And it’s a blow to his determination to capture the capital. Liz Maddock has the details. #libyanews #libya #tripoli