New York fashion stores suffer major losses amid lockdown | Money Talks

American fashion retailers are facing unprecedented challenges. With many stores closed, consumers staying home and record levels of unemployment, several high-profile companies have already filed for bankruptcy and analysts predict more will follow. According to consulting firm McKinsey up to a third of global fashion players will not survive the crisis. Jade Barker examines what the future of fashion holds and how retailers are adapting. #FashionRetailers #Coronavirus #Lockdown