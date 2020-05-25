May 25, 2020
Japan prepares fresh economic stimulus worth $930B | Money Talks
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has lifted the state of emergency, as the government reportedly considers new stimulus measures worth almost $1 trillion to help companies survive the coronavirus pandemic. Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, explains what the new tranche of stimulus aims to do. #Japan #Stimulus #Coronavirus
