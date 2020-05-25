WORLD
1 MIN READ
Boris Johnson’s chief adviser refuses to quit
The British PM is facing a crisis of trust because of the actions of his senior adviser. At the end of March, after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown and told people not to leave their homes, Dominic Cummings travelled more than 400 kilometers to a family home in the north of England. PM Johnson says Cummings has done nothing wrong, but with the country’s entire population having sacrificed their freedom for two months, so many not being able to work, others banned from seeing family members, and almost everyone who lost a loved one to Covid-19 unable to attend funerals, the British public is furious at the rule-makers appearing to think they are above the law and not following their own guidance. Sarah Morice reports. #dominiccummings #borisjohnson #uknews
Boris Johnson’s chief adviser refuses to quit
May 25, 2020
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us