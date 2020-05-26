May 26, 2020
The challenges of being blind and social distancing: Nicola Hill, TRT World Health Correspondent
A new UK study says social distancing is having a devastating effect on blind and partially sighted people’s independence. TRT World health correspondent Nicola Hill discusses the challenges facing sight-impaired people during the pandemic. #Coronavirus #blindpeople #inaccessiblesignage
