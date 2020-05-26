May 26, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Indonesian studio follows in Marvel's lucrative footsteps | Money Talks
Of the 10 highest-grossing blockbusters of the last decade, six are Hollywood-produced superhero movies. Now, a group of filmmakers in Southeast Asia's largest market are hoping to follow that lucrative recipe for box-office success. But a global pandemic and tighter budgets stand in their way. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Indonesia #Gundala #Movie
