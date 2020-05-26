Peru’s tough early restrictions not enough to curb spread

The coronavirus respnse of the Brazilian president has come under fire as dangerous and deadly. Jair Bolsonaro has called Covid-19 ‘a little flu’ and protested against lockdowns imposed by state governors. Peru is Latin America’s second worst hit country, despite president Martín Vizcarra announcing one of the earliest lockdowns. More than 3,600 people have died in Peru. Liz Maddock reports #perucoronavirus #brazilcoronavirus #bolsonaro