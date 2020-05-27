Twitter Diplomacy: How China's new 'Wolf Warrior' diplomats are using social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT CHINA'S WOLF WARRIOR DIPLOMACY: https://youtu.be/WIjig3cmr_A China's Foreign affairs spokesperson Zhao Linjian caused quite a stir when he erroneously claimed in a tweet that American soldiers may have brought COVID-19 to Wuhan. How are China's new brand of Wolf Warrior diplomats using this western platform to further their agenda?