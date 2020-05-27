Are the Oslo Accords Over? | How Did Kerala Contain COVID-19? The Newsmakers Speaks With KK Shailaja

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens to annex territory in the West Bank, and in response Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas vows to sever all ties with Israel and the United States. Will Israel pursue the annexation policy and what impact could it have? Plus, while India's capital New Delhi and most other cities have been ravaged by the coronavirus, the southern state of Kerala has managed to flatten its curve. But as thousands of citizens start to return, the state risks a second wave. Will they overcome it like they did the first? We ask the state's health minister KK Shailaja, nicknamed the 'corona slayer' for her successful response to the crisis. Guests: Omar Baddar National Policy Council Member of the Arab American Institute Eli Hazan Foreign Affairs Director of Israel's Likud Party KK Shailaja Kerala's Health and Social Welfare Minister