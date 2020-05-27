KK Shailaja on Kerala's COVID-19 Success

Kerala's Health Minister KK Shailaja, nicknamed the 'corona slayer,' for her response to the crisis is credited with helping the southern Indian state not only achieve its low death toll but also high recovery rate. But as thousands of citizens start to return, the state risks a second wave. Can they overcome it? We ask KK Shailaja about the state's successful strategy and why the rest of India is struggling to contain the disease. Guest: KK Shailaja Kerala's Health and Social Welfare Minister