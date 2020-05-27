WORLD
EU plans to raise $825B to aid economy recovery
27 member states of the European Union have a decision to make. If even one of them disagrees, the bloc will lose access to a fund of 825 billion dollars. That’s the amount earmarked by the EU’s executive commission to help deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. It would be in addition to the bloc’s budget for the next seven years and an earlier rescue package, which all put together would give the EU a fund of 2.6 trillion dollars through to 2027. Sarah Morice reports on the proposal and the hard work ahead to find a collective agreement. #eucoronavirus #eurecoveryfund #europeanrecoveryfund
May 27, 2020
