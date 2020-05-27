Artificial intelligence boosts fight against COVID-19 | Money Talks

As the world awaits a COVID-19 vaccine, we are beginning to see what the "new normal" might look like. Many countries are rolling out new technologies aimed at keeping us safe, and ensuring we're keeping our distance. But in some cases, that means we're no longer masters over machines. Melinda Nucifora explains. #ArtificialIntelligence #Coronavirus #Technology