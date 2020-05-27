IEA says global energy investment to plunge $400B in 2020 | Money Talks

The coronavirus pandemic is causing the largest drop in global energy investment in history, according to the International Energy Agency. Shutdowns have led to a slump in demand, which has impacted every major sector. For more, we were joined by Mehmet Ogutcu in London. He's CEO of Global Resources Partnership and chairman of the London Energy Club. #Engergy #Oil #Coronavirus