Police fire tear gas at crowds protesting death of black man

Thousands of Americans have spent a second night protesting against a racially motivated police killing in Minneapolis. A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows a white police officer pressing down on the neck of a black man, who later died. Demonstrations broke out hours after the mayor urged prosecutors to file criminal charges. Philip Owira has more. #Minneapolis #Minneapolisprotests #GeorgeFloyd