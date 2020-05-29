Germans fear job losses: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany

This week we are looking at: - Consumer spending low as Germans fear job losses - More than 130 people contract COVID-19 after church service - Former soldier who molested his two children and others sentenced to 10 years - Far-right, radical left at odds over COVID-19 measures - Families make a splash as some pools reopen across the country Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.​