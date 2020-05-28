Locust outbreak threatens India's food security | Money Talks

As if the coronavirus pandemic isn't enough of a problem for many countries, locust swarms have wreaked havoc on farms and fields in east Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and now India. The United Nations says the crisis poses an alarming threat to food security and livelihoods. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more on how it's affecting northern India. #India #FoodSecurity #Locust