Lockdowns make Senegalese fish more affordable for locals | Money Talks

In Senegal, the coronavirus pandemic has been bittersweet for the fishing industry. The lockdown has halted fish exports and forced factories to shut down. But on the upside, it means ordinary people are able to enjoy more of their favourite dish, at a cheaper price. Dominic Brian Omondi reports. #Senegal #FishingIndustry #Coronavirus