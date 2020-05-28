BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Pandemic unleashes new wave of US layoffs | Money Talks
For a tenth straight week more than two million Americans have applied for jobless benefits. That's taking the total to more than 41 million unemployed people since the start of the pandemic. Separate data shows, the US economy shrank faster than expected at 5% in the first quarter. The economic pain from the virus is deepening, as the tally of coronavirus deaths in the US has surpassed 100,000. Mickey Levy in New York gave us more insight on the topic. He's chief economist for the Americas and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets. #UnitedStates #Unemployment #Coronavirus
Pandemic unleashes new wave of US layoffs | Money Talks
May 28, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us