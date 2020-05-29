Will Turkey’s Tourism Sector Rebound?

Turkey's lucrative tourism industry all but dried up when the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year. But now as the busy summer season approaches, businesses are making tough decisions to save livelihoods while safe-guarding public health. International patients seeking medical treatment are flying into Turkey, and restaurants, cafes and beaches are reopening. Domestic flights are set to resume in June. But will new safety measures be enough to bring travellers back? And how are countries that have opened their tourism industries faring so far? Guests: Emin Cakmak Chairman of the Turkish Healthcare Travel Council​ Sinan Koseoglu General Manager at JW Mariott Istanbul Bosphorus