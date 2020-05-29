WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel's Annexation Plans: Is the Two-State Solution Dead?
Days after forming a government, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced their push to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley. Turkey and several European countries have also criticised the move, warning that Israel's unilateral actions violate international law. So, is the two-state solution dead? And what does this mean for the future of the Palestinian Authority? Guests: Aida Touma Sliman Member of the Knesset Asa Winstanley Associate Editor at the Electronic Intifada
May 29, 2020
