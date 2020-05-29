May 29, 2020
BIZTECH
New York’s horse racing tracks to reopen without fans | Money Talks
Most professional sports events have been postponed or cancelled because of lockdown measures. But, horse racing has bucked the trend, continuing without crowds. In New York, the governor recently announced the industry will saddle up again on June the 1st. That's welcome news after a disruption that's caused economic hardship, as Katie Gregory reports. #NewYork #HorseRacing #Coronavirus
